Following the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Maiduguri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that All Progressives Congress (APC) has no right to drag its Borno central senatorial candidate to court.

Borno PDP gubernatorial candidate Ali Jajari, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri on Wednesday while reacting to the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Maiduguri which ruled that the case filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Borno Central Senatorial candidate, Kaka Shehu Lawan against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for listing Mohammed Kumalia as Borno Central Senatorial candidate of PDP.

He noted that PDP would challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

According to him, “the party’s position is that the APC has no right to take our candidate to court and we will make an appeal”.

APC and its Borno central senatorial candidate averred in their suit that Kumalia as a PDP Senatorial candidate for Borno central did not participate in the primaries that produced the candidates contesting for various political positions in the party and he should not has been enlisted as for the 2023 general elections.

Jabari explained that the national secretariat had recently communicated to him that Kumalia remains the candidate for Borno central.

“PDP national secretariat has made it clear that Muhammed Kumalia is the right Senatorial Candidate for Borno Central and the party would appeal against the judgement of the High Court in Borno”

“We are working to see that we reach an agreement between the two candidates and we will settle the situation, both of them will accept it”.

“There is nothing to be worried about that unless one of them is not ready to accept the progress of the party, but as one united family, it is not befitting to have disunity among ourselves”.

“The elders of the party have been calling on both of them to reconcile and agree on one thing and I think for now there is no problem because I am sure we will come to make sure that PDP emerges victorious in the forthcoming general elections from top to bottom”.