FCTA partners Egyptian company, seeks investment in transportation sector

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has called on investors to take advantage of the abundant investment opportunities available and invest in the nation’s Federal Capital.

Malam Bello who made the call when a delegation of investors from the Maxim Investment Group of Egypt led by its Chairman, Dr Mohammed Karrar, and its Nigerian partners Juremi Group, paid a visit to the FCT Administration on Friday, November 26, 2021, said Abuja was still a work in progress and thus afforded great opportunities for investors.

The Minister who described the FCT as gradually becoming an ICT hub stressed the importance of meeting the needs of the increasing number of upwardly mobile group of people urging prospective investors to bring up proposals to carter for a cosmopolitan city that now perfectly describes Abuja.

Malam Bello stressed the need for more investment in transportation, where he emphasized the need for more bus terminals, provision of eco-friendly public transportation vehicles, road development as well as public utilities such as street lightening.

Other areas of investment, he said, included health services, water supply, waste disposal and liquid waste management, agriculture and mining. He also revealed investment opportunities in the Land Swap Programme.

In his presentation, Dr Mohammed Karrar spoke of possible ways of collaboration and partnership between the FCT and Maxim Group, especially in the area of, real estate, hospitality, security and health, tourism amongst others.

He said his Company and its Nigerian Partners, are desirous of working with the FCT Administration for the overall development of the FCT.

