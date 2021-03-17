Police in Oyo rescue banker, palm wine tapper, as search continues for three others

Police operatives in Oyo State Police Command have rescued a staff of Polaris Bank, one Babatunde Dauda, and a palm wine tapper, Oluwaseun Oluokun, who were among the five people that were kidnapped on Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road on Monday.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the abductors who were Fulani herdsmen, blocked the road at quarry site on Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, after Ibuso Gbooro, and close to Dally Junction at about 7 am.

They were said to have jumped on the road from the bush on sighting two Toyota Camry vehicles approaching.

One of the vehicles was occupied by two bank staff from Polaris Bank and Wema Bank each, with the driver on their way to their offices in Ijebu Ode, while the other car was occupied by those going to Ogbere, both in Ogun State.

The kidnappers started shooting sporadically before taking captive the car occupants and a palm wine tapper who was just passing by on his way to the farm to tap palm wine.

They were said to have spared the driver of the bank officials, asking him to go and tell their victims’ families of their predicament.

Nigerian Tribune further gathered that when the case was reported at Idi Ayunre Police Station, the Divisional Police Officer, police personnel, operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Squad, different police tactical teams on the road, as well as local hunters, Agbekoya, Amotekun Corps and local vigilantes started combing the forest to rescue the victims and arrest the kidnappers.

It was learnt that expended shells picked by the police included those of AK-47 ammunition and cartridges.

The pressure exerted during the search was said to have unsettled the kidnappers which made them unable to call the victims’ family members, and which led to the rescue of Polaris bank official and the palm wine tapper at Ogunmakin area at about 1 pm on Tuesday.

They were reportedly beaten before they were let go by the kidnappers, it was learnt.

As of the time of filing this report, the police were still combing the forest to rescue the remaining victims.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that there was a kidnap incident a week ago along the same road, during which three victims were abducted.

They were, however, released after payment of N500,000 by two of the victims while one of them was rescued free by the police.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the abduction and the rescue of two of the victims by the police.

The PPRO said that the police operatives were still combing the forest in search of the remaining victims, in order to secure their release.

He stated further that the law enforcement agents were still after the abductors to arrest them.