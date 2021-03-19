Police defuse abandoned improvised explosive device in Kano

Residents of Aujirawa Alkali Village, Gezawa local government area of Kano, were thrown into confusion when they discovered an alleged motor vehicle planted with bomb explosive.

This was just as the state Police command defused an Improvised Explosive Device abandoned by yet-to-be-identified persons at Aujirawa Alkali Village, Gezawa LGA, Kano.

An investigation conducted revealed that the purported vehicle planted with a bomb was said to have been stationed at that very place in the night and residents of the area woke up to discovered the vehicle.

However, in a statement by DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa that was made available to newsmen in Kano, he explained that the explosive device was detonated successfully with the use of Technical Equipment.

According to the statement, DSP Kiyawa reads; “On the 19/03/2021 at about 0500hrs, a suspicious object was discovered in a bush at Aujirawa Alkali Village, Gezawa LGA, Kano.”

“The area was immediately secured. On receipt, the Commissioner of Police Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of Explosive Ordinance Disposal led by CSP Haruna Isma’il to move to the scene.”

“The team immediately swung into action, after cordoning the area, an Improvised explosive device was discovered.

The explosive device was detonated successfully with the use of Technical Equipment. Investigation has commenced.”

“We therefore, call on the good people of the State that, whenever they see any suspicious object, they should not go near it, and immediately inform the Police.

Also, report any suspicious movement or person to the nearest Police formation.

