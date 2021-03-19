UPDATE: Gunmen kill Prison officer in Anambra, release inmate

Gunmen yet to be identified attacked the court duty vehicle of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Anambra State at Nanka community while conveying inmates back from court to the Aguata custodial centre.

The attackers killed a prison officer and whisked away the inmate being taken back to the Custodial Centre.

Tribune Online gathered that the gun duel that lasted for about 10 minutes was reportedly perpetrated by suspected hoodlums in two vehicles, a sienna bus and a Hilux pick-up that trailed the court duty vehicle from the court premises.

Although the armed escort put up a gallant resistance, he was unfortunately overpowered by the hoodlums who came in their numbers with sophisticated weapons.

Meanwhile, the body of the fallen officer has been deposited in the mortuary awaiting further necessary action.

The State Controller, Nwakeze Emmanuel while expressing his deep shock over the incident, has advised the public and indeed officers and men of the Command to remain calm as investigations have commenced with the collaboration of other security agencies.

He appealed to members of the public to avail security agencies in the state with useful intelligence that will lead to the arrest of those behind the dastardly act.

Reacting to the development, the Public Relations Relations Officer of NCoS, Mr Francis Enobore, who confirmed the development, on Friday in Abuja, said the Court duty vehicle was attacked while conveying inmates back from court to the Aguata custodial centre.

“Two officers were killed in the encounter, a Corrections Armed squad personnel and a police officer,” he said.

The attackers were said to have killed the officers and whisked away the inmate being taken back to the Custodial Centre.

