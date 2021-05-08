Police count losses from Friday night attacks by gunmen in Rivers

The police in Rivers State has released a detailed account of the Friday night attacks by unknown gunmen on some police checkpoints and stations in some parts of the state.

A press statement by the spokesman of the command, Nnamdi Omoni, said there were three of such mindless attacks at three different points namely: a special checkpoint at Choba bridge in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rumuji Police station in Emohua Local Government and Elimgbu Police station in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

In the surprise attack at Choba, two policemen on duty were killed and a private car belonging to one of the policemen was set ablaze at Rumuji police station by the same hoodlums who killed two policemen on duty and burnt a police patrol vehicle.

According to Omoni, a stiff resistance by the police prevented the hoodlums from gaining access into the police station and in the course of the exchange of fire, two of the attackers were fatally wounded on the spot.

“In the third attack at Elimgbu police station, they were equally resisted by the police. Though three officers were killed in that attack, the serious fire engagement made them abandon their bullet-riddled Hilux van, while they escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds with a snatched Sienna bus.

“The continued engagement by the police also forced them to abandon the Sienna car they were using to escape at the Refinery junction, while their remnants again escaped with bullet wounds.

“In the meantime, the corpses of the fallen heroes have been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary, while the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, who led members of his management team and tactical commanders to the respective scenes this morning for an on-the-spot assessment, has launched a serious manhunt for the preparators with a view to apprehending the culprits and bringing them to justice”, the command added.

The PPRO added that calm has returned to the command and that the Commissioner of Police has entered a security meeting with his team, as security has been further strengthened in all the police formations in the state, including other critical public and private infrastructure.

The statement went on “to note, that in all three attacks carried out last night, no police station/formation was burnt. Regrettably, a total of five assault rifles were lost in the incident.

The public is hereby enjoined to increase their security consciousness and report any person or persons with gun wounds to the nearest police station.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…