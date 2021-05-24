Niger Police confirm abduction of six, say normalcy now restored on Abuja-Kaduna expressway

Niger State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of six persons by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits on Monday in Angwan-Wazibia in Guaraka area of Tafa Local Government Area of the state.

The command added that the abduction followed an attack on the residents of the communities by the fleeing hoodlums.

Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, stated this in a statement in Minna, the state capital, saying that “teams of policemen were mobilized to the scene and efforts to rescue the victims are being intensified.”

DSP Abiodun said, “the Niger State Police Command wishes to confirm that today being 24th May 2021 at about 0300hrs, unknown gunmen attacked the residents of Angwan-Wazobia in Gauraka area of Tafa LGA where about six persons were abducted.”

The statement added that “at about 0635hrs of the same date, some miscreants blocked both sides of Abuja–Kaduna expressway, protesting the recent cases of kidnapping in the community, stressing that the miscreants later extended the protest to Gauraka Police outpost, vandalized and set it ablaze.”

The statement explained that the protesters were dispersed at about 12:45 pm through the combined efforts of the Police and the military, adding that reinforcement has been dispatched from Minna to Area Commander Suleja as well as a joint task force from the Minna-Suleja highway to restore normalcy on Abuja–Kaduna expressway.

“Peace and free flow of traffic has been restored along Abuja- Kaduna Expressway,” the statement added.

The command, however, called on members of the public, especially parents/guardian and community leaders in parts of the state to caution their wards against any act of public disturbance, with an assurance that the command shall continue the onslaught against criminal elements in the society.

