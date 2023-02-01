Niger State Police Command had assured the general public in the state that there was no tension or panic in any part of the State on Tuesday due to the stoppage of a planned rally

The Image Maker of the State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun stated this in a Press statement made available to the newsmen on Tuesday in Minna, saying that “the Command

took over the venue of the planned rally, at New Bussa, in Borgu LGA of the state as a proactive measure due to intelligence received of likely breach of security at the venue”.

He said, hence “we have to do the needful to avert any possible attack or hijack by suspected miscreants to cause mayhem and breach of peace in the community”, highlighting that “the Command will not fold its arms and allow the act of political violence, avoidable loss of life, destruction of properties and lawlessness.

According to him, “This action was done in good faith. It will suffice to add that the APC Presidential and Governorship mega rally was held in Minna on 14th December 2022 at Trade Fair Complex successfully”.

The statement further clarified that “the step taken was purely for proactiveness, as the protection of lives and property is the ultimate priority of the Command”.