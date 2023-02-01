Lagos 2023: LP’s Gbadebo leads Sanwo-Olu, Jandor in new survey

The poll, according to the organisers, was launched on December 6, with the sole aim of ensuring excellence in the promotion of credible elections…

Labour Party (LP) Lagos governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has has just caused a major upset by defeating 15 others vying for the office of Lagos Number One citizen in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, in an independent poll conducted on Tuesday.

Gbadebo polled a total of 7,776 votes to defeat the incumbent governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Adediran Azeez Olajide, popularly called Jandor.

While Sanwo-Olu garnered 4,711 as runner-up, Jandor had 3,250 to come a distant third in the poll.

The poll, according to the organisers, was launched on December 6, with the sole aim of ensuring excellence in the promotion of credible elections, participatory democracy, human rights, and strengthening of governance institutions for the consolidation of democracy practice around the world, adding that Nigeria is of great interest to them because of its position as the most populous black nation in the world as well as Africa’s second-largest economy.

Breakdown of the votes below:

RHODES-VIVOUR GBADEBO PATRICK (LP) – 7,776

SANWO-OLU BABAJIDE OLUSOLA (APC) – 4,711

ADEDIRAN AZEEZ OLAJIDE (PDP) – 3,250

OLUWO OLAWALE WASIU (BP) – 1,522





BALOGUN TOPE ABDULRAZAQ (AA) – 334

BRAITHWAITE AKINWUNMI ISHOLA (NRM) – 316

DOHERTY OLUFUNSO ADESHINA (ADC) – 173

UTHMAN OLAKUNLE TAOFEEK (SDP) – 141

JIM-KAMAL OLANREWAJU OLALEKAN (NNPP) – 119

DICKSON HAKEEM OLAOGUN (A) – 101

OLAYIWOLA AKEEM OLAIDE (AAC) – 92

AJAYI WASIU ADEBAYO (YPP) – 88

ADEYEMI ABIOLA ROSELINE (APP) – 34

BAMIDELE ISHOLA (ADP) – 31

ADENIPEBI MODE ADEKUNLE (ZLP) – 26

KUPOLIYI FUNMILAYO A. (APM) – 12