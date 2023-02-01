‘Omo Mercy don get belle’, fans react over singer’s viral photo

Following the viral post of the famous Nigerian singer Mercy Chinwo where she advised fellow married women ahead of Valentine’s Day not to accept the ‘every day is Valentine’s Day’ excuse from their husbands.

The singer, in a now-viral post, had said on her Instagram handle; “someone’s husband is about to tell his wife that every day is Valentine. My dear sister, don’t fall for it oh. My dear sister, Be wise, I repeat. Be wise”.

In reacting to the post, there have been several reactions and comments from netizens, speculating the music star, Mercy Chinwo is pregnant.

Below are some reactions gathered by TRIBUNE ONLINE:

@ Sharon_empire50: “Omo Mercy don get belle…. I can see it already her nose don dey wide”.

@Nwekej20: “Congratulations, dear sis, I see double blessings from God”.

@ real_ogo: “You wan confuse us with your oversized

jacket but we have double eyes congratulations nwayioma”.

@bigaunty_wears: “congratulations u pregnant”

@ sandra_billion

Congratulations our baby will soon be here.