Four dead, four others injured in Bauchi autocrash

A ghastly motor accident that occurred at Wailo village along Bauchi – Maiduguri busy highway has claimed four lives while four others were critically injured.

The accident was confirmed on Friday by the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi Sector Command, Assistant Corps Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi saying that the crash involved eight male adults.

He also said that the multiple crashes happened on Thursday, 27th May 2021 at 2.45 pm and was caused by speed violation and wrongful overtaking by one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

The FRSC Sector Commander further said that the FRSC was invited and its personnel responded within 30 minutes and arrived at the scene of the crash for a rescue operation.

Yusuf Abdullahi said that: “The crash involved a commercial vehicle, a Toyota Matrix Wagon with number plate: BEN256TA belonging to the National Union of Road Transport Workers. The second vehicle is a private Volkswagen Saloon Golf with number plate: MUB739QW.”

He added that “We were called and our men rushed to the scene for the rescue operation. They evacuated them to the General Hospital Darazo for medical attention.”

“It was at the hospital that a medical doctor certified four of them dead. Their corpses have been deposited at the mortuary in the same hospital after which they will be released to their families for burial,” he added.

He said that the injured are responding to medical treatment and advised motorists to obey road traffic regulations to reduce accidents which sometimes lead to loss of lives and properties.

He further advised that “They should always reduce their speed and they should know that speed kills, so, they should reduce their speed while driving.”

