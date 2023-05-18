The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa on Thursday visited the Abbbatoir area of Agege to pacify the Hausa community over the brutal attack on a commercial motorcyclist by policemen.

A video had gone viral on Wednesday in which three policemen assaulted and injured the Okada rider when enforcing the state government’s ban on commercial motorcycle operations.

In the video, the unidentified rider was said to be from the northern part of the country. was struggling to retrieve the bike from the policemen, when one of them hit him in the head with a baton

The rider had a deep cut in his head as blood started gushing out of his head instantly generating widespread condemnation against the policemen.

The Lagos CP, during a visit to the victim and his family, condemned the excessive use of force by the policemen, while performing their duties.

The police boss however noted that necessary disciplinary action will be meted on the erring policemen

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle said:” The Lagos State CP, Idowu Owohumwa today visited the young man involved in this incident and members/leadership of Hausa community in Abattoir Market, Agege.”

“The CP, who condemned the excessive use of force by the policemen in enforcing the existing ban on the use of motorcycles in certain parts of Lagos State, has assured members of the public that the disciplinary measures already initiated against the men would be brought to a logical conclusion and the outcome made public,” Hundeyin added.

He assured that “The Command will continue to ensure that the rule of law is upheld, while not relenting in enforcing the laws of the land. “

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele





The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…