Israel Arogbonlo

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has set up a special investigation panel to investigate allegations of unprofessionalism and extra-judicial killings, making the rounds on social media against some of its officers serving at Zone 13 Ukpo-Dunukofia and the Anambra State Command.

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered the accused officers, identified as CSP Patrick Agbazue (officer-in-charge of the Rapid Response Squad, Anambra Command), Ukpo-Dunukofia (PPRO of Zone 13), and Inspector Harrison Akama, have all reported the Force’s headquarters on Friday, February 17, on the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The IGP disclosed these plans in a statement signed by the Force’s spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noting that the panel has a 14-day ultimatum to come up with an investigation report on the veracity of the allegations, which were made public by a popular social media blogger.

He also urged any member of the public who has had experiences with or information on acts of high-handedness, extortion, or extra-judicial killings by the officers in question to forward the same with detailed information via mobile number 08036242591 or by email via [email protected], [email protected] to enable the panel to achieve a holistic investigation.

The Inspector-General of Police has assured that the findings of the investigations will determine the next line of action, even as he promises that the Force will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is done in the case and sanctions meted to any officers found guilty accordingly.

Furthermore, the Force’s spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, tweeted to the social media blogger to contact the Nigerian Police Force or him directly about the allegations.

ANAMBRA ALLEGED KILLINGS: IGP SETS UP PANEL, ORDERS DISCRETE INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGATIONS Promises to Ensure Justice, Uphold Professional Values of Police pic.twitter.com/tdfcynVa6A — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) February 17, 2023

Public members have commended the action, while others expect the police to react more.





