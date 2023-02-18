Ishola Michael

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said proudly that the wellness and well-being of the citizens of the state are part of the reasons he is in government stressing that he is ready to do more even as he heads for elections in a few weeks.

He made the pronouncement when he paid an unscheduled visit to the site of the ongoing renovation of the General Hospital, Kumo in Akko LGA of the state where he inspected all the units under construction at the state-of-the-art project.

The Governor promised that the General Hospital, Kumo under construction will be ready and handed over for public use before May 29, this year.

Though the visit was unplanned, Inuwa Yahaya engaged the contractors handling the project on the level of work done so far and asked if there were any challenges.

As he was being taken around, he took his time to check the quality of materials and fittings used for the finishings and expressed satisfaction that the contractors are working within agreed specifications.

Reacting to the project, the Governor said, “What I saw was good. It met my expectations and I challenge anybody to come and verify whether it has met international standards or not.”

“I am convinced of the quality; I am convinced of the speed, especially; I am confident that before 29th of May this year, this hospital will be completed and handed over for use by the public”, he said.

The Governor added that “We intend to make it work with Lincoln University which is supposed to partner with us, to operate the Science and Technology University; and they are going to have a medical faculty.”

“Eventually, this will turn into a Teaching Hospital by all standards because all the equipment needed is ready. We are just waiting for the contractors to put the finishing touches. They are at the last stages of the project”, he told newsmen.

The Governor urged the people to take ownership of projects sited in their areas, reiterating his belief that “people must be able to run projects by themselves and run it well.





He stressed, “The project is for the people, I do not own the project. People must own it because the government is an amalgamation of the people. Myself, myself and leadership at all levels. When they manage it well, it will outlast us by the grace of God”.

The Governor made a detour to the hospital site on his way from Kaltungo where he had attended the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Youth International Triennial Conference hosted by the Gombe State Chapter of the Church.

He was in the company of the Deputy Governor, Dr Manasah Jatau, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Commissioners and other top government functionaries.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE