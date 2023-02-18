Collins Nnabuife

As the campaign for the Presidential election winds up, supporters of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi have embarked on a national march across the country.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) march kicked off at the popular Unity Fountain where thousands of ‘Obidient’ Movement members converged, held a musical concert and rallied in support of the presidential candidate.

Marcel Ngogbehei, the Head of Strategy, at Global March told journalists that they are deploying the last lap approach to reach all the 774 Local Governments and all the polling units in the country with their campaign messages.

“Today, we are deploying what we call the last approach which is value optimization, we have positioned Peter Obi, and we have raised resources to bring him, up to this stage, now we need to do what is called the last lap.

“The last lap means in the next six days the Obidient movement is going to press and march on every grain and sand of this country, we are going to go to every local government, every ward and every polling unit, we are going to take the message down there and we are going to tell Nigerian that they should know that this country belongs to them and they have the right and will to choose whoever they want as president, they should not sell their votes”, he said.

Furthermore, he noted that “the Obedient movement has come to change politics in Nigeria, it is a new era where the youth will decide who becomes their president and not when money bags or some group of people that call themselves delegates will choose for us, we are saying enough is enough”, he said.

“Today, we have unveiled the last phase of our 3 stages strategic approach to recover our country, the first stage was strategic positioning, where we identified a reputable candidate that represents the aspirations of the youth and worked hard to put him out there, the second stage is where we mobilized and used the power of the masses to generate unparalleled resources and capability; a deviation from the structure of corruption that hinders performance in governance.

“We volunteered and raised resources to ensure the incoming President doesn’t have political baggage that will hinder him from working for Nigerians”

“This is the beginning of a new era in Nigeria and Nigerians must step up to own their country, we don’t have to run to another country”.

The Head Obi-Datti Support Groups, Nina Atalor said that Peter Obi has great plans for women because he believes in them and had given them strategic positions at the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).





“I can categorically say that the female gender is well represented most of our regional coordinators and state coordinators are female and they have proved themselves. This is our time, when we say youth, this is the time for the female gender and our candidate has said times without number that he is very interested in our gender in positioning us and pushing us further, he believes in what we bring to the table”, she noted.

