By: Olakunle Maruf – Sokoto

The Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State command, has assured the European Union (EU) and the general public of its readiness to ensure the forthcoming general elections is not only peaceful but also worthy of emulation in Sokoto State.

The Commissioner of police in the state, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, stated this while addressing the EU observers who paid him a courtesy on Thursday in Sokoto.

He said “the force will not condone wanton abuse of uniforms by any police man or tolerate misconducts from its officers during and after elections.

“Let me assure you that the police will collaborate with the Army and other security agencies to provide adequate security for INEC officials and any other body responsible for the successful conduct of free, fair and credible elections,” he stated.

He therefore assured that the police will continue to remain apolitical and exhibit professional conduct with a view to ensure peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.

“The command will not tolerate unprofessional conduct from any personnel during and after the election,” he added.

The police boss further stated that police with the military will not allow anyone to derail the electioneering process in the state.

“Any person found culpable of sponsoring Thugs will be decisively dealt with no matter his position in the society.”

The CP who lamented proliferations of small and light weapons across the country, stressed that the police would do everything in its power to contain the menace.

He, however, enjoined the politicians to play the games according to the rules saying the police has beamed it search light on those who bent on breaching peaceful electioneering.





The CP later went into a closed doors meeting with EU delegations and police divisional police officer (DPO) across the state at the command conference hall.

