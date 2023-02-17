Ishola Michael – Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has restated commitment of his administration to fully support the independence of the Judiciary for effective service delivery and speedy administration of justice in the state.

The Governor also cautioned politicians in the state to play by the rules as the 2023 General Elections draw near saying that, “peace and stability of our dear State is greater than the political ambition of any individual or group.”

The Governor was speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Halima Sadiya Mohammed as the substantive Chief Judge of Gombe State having served as the Acting Chief Judge for some time.

Her appointment was said to have been ratified following the recommendations by the National Judicial Council (NJC) as required by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

Inuwa Yahaya restated his commitment to the independence of the Judiciary and the Legislature to carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

He explained that since inception of his administration in 2019, the three arms of Government have been partnering in the development of the state, adding that, “such unity and harmonious relationship must be maintained going forward, as such unity is the major source of strength”.

The Governor also said that his administration will continue to support the Judiciary and Legislature in discharging their statutory responsibilities effectively for the overall benefit of the people of the State.

He then assured members of the Judiciary that he would continue to make available all necessary facilities and funding for effective discharge of their duties.

According to him, “Similarly, we will continue supporting the independence of Judiciary in Gombe State for enhancement of service delivery and speedy administration of justice”.

The Governor advised that, “as the nation gears up for the national elections, political parties, candidates and their supporters must play by the rules and avoid anything that could lead to breakdown of law and order”.





“As I always stated, the peace and stability of our dear State is greater than the political ambition of any individual or group. Government is committed to deploying all available tools to guard our cherished peace and stability”.

He described the swearing-in event as joyous and historic as a woman takes the Oath of Office as the new head of the Judiciary arm of Government in the State.

He congratulated Justice Halima Sadiyya Mohammed for distinguishing herself in service to the state and country.

The Governor said that, “As you all know, she occupied the exalted office in acting capacity since October last year following the retirement of the former Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak.”

He said that, “Sequel to the recommendation of the National Judicial Council on the 23rd of January 2023, as required by the Constitution, I approved the appointment of Justice Halima Sadiyya Mohammed as the substantive Head of the State High Court of Justice and ratified by the Honorable members of the Gombe State house of assembly”.

Inuwa Yahaya described Justice Halima Mohammed as “a woman of reputable legal expertise, outstanding experience, strong character, and remarkable integrity, who will continue to serve as a source of inspiration to young girls.”

“As an experienced jurist, I have no doubt that she has what it takes to impact positively on the administration of justice in Gombe State. It is our belief that she will discharge her duties in this new role with utmost commitment and integrity, as she has always done for the benefit of our dear State,” he stressed.

The Governor also noted that the importance of having such a judicial officer with high levels of experience and moral rectitude at this moment in the national history cannot be over emphasized.

He observed that it is undeniable that the unbridled corruption, violent crimes and numerous other forms of criminal behaviours have bedevilled the nation, making it extremely difficult, if not completely impossible, to meet the developmental aspirations and consolidate the nation’s constitutional democracy.

According to him, “These challenges facing our dear nation cannot be tamed without ensuring swift, sure, and fair administration of justice. It therefore goes without saying that we require an incorruptible judiciary where justice shall be dispensed to all manner of people in the State without discrimination, fear or favour”.

Justice Halima Sadiya Muhammad, in an emotional ladden voice, promised to transform the State’s judiciary to align with the present trend, urging cooperation of all for the onerous task ahead of her.

The Chief Judge, who sobbed while being sworn in by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya at Government House, later told reporters that she was overwhelmed by “personal issues.”

She explained that, “I became emotional because of certain things that were personal to me. Those close to me know how emotional I can be.”

Earlier in an address of welcome, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi commended the Governor for his friendly approach and harmonious working relationship with the Judicial Arm of Government in the state which he said has since bolstered the welfare of judicial staff and the quick and impartial administration of justice in Gombe State.

