By: Johnson Babajide – Makurdi

A group known as ‘The Forum of Tyoshin Academics (FOTA) in Benue State has disclosed that over 600 people have been killed in 54 herdsmen attacks in 10 council wards of Makurdi and Gwer-West Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The group also said that the casualties were recorded from eight council wards in Gwer-West LGA and two council wards of Makurdi LGA of the state in the last eleven years.

The Forum in a statement issued and signed by its Chairman, Prof. Joseph Kerker and Secretary, Dr. Terkula Maga, a copy made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday appreciated the military for repelling three other attacks targeted at Naka, the headquarters of Gwer-West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The forum also lamented the destruction of property worth millions of naira, including worship centers, houses, schools, hospitals, bridges among other social amenities.

“It is worthy of note that until recently, Tyoshin nation was known for its peaceful and calm atmosphere, both for her indigenes and settlers alike.

“Disguised as pastoralists, the armed Fulani herdsmen/militia have an agenda, to kill, rape, maim, occupy, and annex the whole Tyoshin community.

“As of 12th February, 2023, over 600 persons from eight council wards (Mbapa, Sengev, Saghev/Ukusu, Mbachohon, Tyoughatee, Mbabuande Gaambe Ushin and Gbaange/Tongov) in Gwer West and two council wards (Modern Market and Bar) in Makurdi LGAs have been displaced from their homes and are now living in refugee camps in Naka, Makurdi and other parts of the state. This has created a serious humanitarian crisis requiring urgent attention.

“We want the world to know that the scale, magnitude, and the frequency of these attacks have assumed a new dimension that if nothing is done about it, and urgently, it may escalate into total annihilation and annexation of Tyoshin land by these armed Fulani herdsmen/militia.

“We are also saddened by the recent attacks which led to loss of lives of several persons of Tyoshin extraction and the Divisional Police Officer of Gwer West LGA. No amount of provocation can justify such brutality and senseless killings.

