Tinubu’s wife charges APC women on house-to-house mobilisation during rally in Katsina

Wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Remi Tinubu has flagged off the North West women campaign train for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket.

At a grand rally held at People’s Square in Katsina, Senator Tinubu tasked all the APC women support groups to commence house-to-house mobilization of women in the zone to support the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the 2023 Presidential election.

She said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was poised to bring about socio-economic transformation in the country as he did in Lagos State when he served as governor between 1999 and 2007.

Senator Tinubu urged women who constitute the majority of voters in the North-West zone to mobilize and vote for the APC in all elective positions to enable it to consolidate on the gains recorded in the last seven years.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In her speech, the Chairperson of the North-West APC Campaign Organization and Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Zainab Bagudu, noted that the North-West is an APC stronghold and has given the party the highest number of votes in previous elections.

She said women in the zone are fully in support of the APC presidential candidate and will vote for him en masse in the 2023 elections.

Mrs Bagudu tasked the state branches of the APC Women Campaign Organization to commence mass mobilization of all eligible voters in their states to vote for APC candidates vying for various executive and legislative positions.





Governor Aminu Bello Masari who had earlier received Senator Remi Tinubu and other APC women support groups on a courtesy visit at the Government House, gave an assurance that voters in Katsina and other North-West states are in full support of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential bid.

He tasked the women support groups to leave no stone unturned in mobilizing women to maintain APC’s status quo as a ruling party in the North-West zone and the country at large.