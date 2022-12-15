Police arrest two cow thieves, recover 11 rustled cattle

Latest News
By Adamu Amadu-Dutse
Police cow thieves cattle,Survey Jigawa poor children ,Immigration trafficking victims Jigawa,Jigawa court voids election of Idris as winner of APC primary for Kazaure constituency Adamu Amadu, Dutse THE Federal High Court sitting in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital has nullified the election of Muhammad Haruna Idris who was declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for seat of member representing Kazaure Constituency Jigawa State House of Assembly. Delivering his judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Hassan Dikko, said the court was satisfied that the said Muhammad Haruna has not satisfied requirements for contesting the election based on the school certificates he presented. "Also the court has satisfied that some of the delegates were disenfranchised during the primary election and that votes belonged to other candidate Barrister Bala Hamza Gada. "In view of that, the court has nullified the election of Muhammad Haruna Idris and also declared other contestant Barrister Bala Hamza Gada as a winner of the election," the judge said. In his reaction to the judgement, the counsel of the complainant, Barrister Ibrahim Sa'ad expressed his satisfaction on the outcome of the judgement described it as victory to rule of law and democracy. He noted that their next line of action is to notify INEC and APC being parties in the suit and request them to abide by the court ruling by including the name of Barrister Bala Hamza on the ballot paper. Also in his remarks, Barrister Bala Hamza, who is also a serving member representing the constituency said the judgement is a victory to rule of law and called on his opponent to come and join hands for the victory of APC at all levels., Police farmers herders Jigawa,Flood Jigawa seven hospitalize,Cerebrospinal meningitis 100 Jigawa
Jigawa State police command has arrested two suspected cow rustlers and recovered 11 rustled cows.
This was disclosed by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Effion Emmanuel Ekot while speaking to Tribune Online in Dutse, the state capital.
He said the police recovered 11 rustled cows which were stolen following a farmers-herders conflict that occurred in the Takazza community in Guri Local Government Area of the state.
The police boss said 16 cows were rustled at the village of farmers during the clash.
He said, “two suspects who went to sell parts of the cows at the Maigatari Market here in Jigawa were arrested by the police.”
Mr. Effiom also said normalcy had returned in the Takazza community and security forces had been deployed in affected areas.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

MKO’s Children Take Buhari To ECOWAS Court, Demands $10m For Kudirat’s Murder

CHILDREN of the late Kudirat Abiola have taken President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice in Abuja, demanding $10 million compensation for the unlawful assassination of their mother…

WAEC rewards overall best candidates, schools in May/June 2021 WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has rewarded the two outstanding candidates and schools from public schools in the 2021 school-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) nationwide…

4th Mainland Bridge: Lagos Allays Fears Of Land Owners On Compensation

LAGOS State government on Wednesday allayed the fears of land owners on compensation over the proposed construction of Fourth Mainland Bridge, saying adequate compensation is in line with international best practice…

Second Niger Bridge Opens Today, FG Warns Against Speeding

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the opening of the Second Niger Bridge for use by midnight on Thursday. He counselled road users plying the bridge to drive safely and responsibly in order not to defeat the purpose of constructing the project…

You might also like
Latest News

Second Niger Bridge, a miracle for South Easterners, says Umahi

Latest News

Don commends Nigerian maritime academy on ICT compliant status

Latest News

Real reasons politicians are buying PVCs, party leaders speak

Latest News

Women miners in Bauchi assured of safety, protection of human dignity

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More