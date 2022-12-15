Second Niger Bridge, a miracle for South Easterners, says Umahi

By Grace Egbo-Abakaliki
Chairman of the South East Governor’s Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has described the opening of the Second Niger Bridge as a great miracle for the people of South-East and Nigeria at Large.
Umahi disclosed this to Tribune Online while also expressing gratitude to President  Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) government for the show of love to the people of South-East.
He lauded  Buhari and the Federal Government for the construction and completion of the Niger Bridge which no other government was able to complete.
The message reads: “It is a great miracle for our people. Our people will no longer sleep for days at that point. We are highly thankful to President Buhari for this show of love. This APC government is in action and no other party can do this.”

