Police arrest three suspected kidnappers in Ekiti forest

Ekiti State Police Command has announced the arrest of three suspected kidnappers in a forest in Ijan-Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of the state.

This came barely a week after the police arrested two kidnap kingpins in the Ido-Ekiti, Ido-Osi council area for allegedly masterminding a series of high-profile abductions in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Sunday Abutu who confirmed the arrest of the suspects and their confession to Tribune Online on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, gave their names simply as Musa(38), Ali (25) and Suleiman (19).

He explained that the arrest was made possible through the efforts of the command’s Rapid Response Squad in collaboration with the local vigilantes after weeks of intense trailing of the suspects in the forest.

He said, “As part of the deliberate effort of the Command to get the State rid of kidnappers and other criminal elements, the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, in collaboration with the vigilantes, trailed and arrested three(3) suspected kidnappers inside a deep forest in Ijan-Ekiti.

“During interrogation, they confessed to have been engaged in a series of kidnapping operations in Ekiti State including two kidnapping incidents in Ikere-Ekiti.

“The suspects further disclosed their syndicate comprises seven men with four others currently at large. Efforts are ongoing for the possible arrest of the fleeing suspects.”

The PPRO while reiterating the command’s efforts at flushing our criminal elements from the state, solicited the support of the people to the security agencies by providing timely and accurate information on suspicious individuals and activities in their areas.

Photo: The three suspected kidnappers were arrested by police inside a forest in Ijan-Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of Ekiti State on Monday.

