Fire outbreak at Bodija Market in Ibadan

There has been a fire outbreak at the popular Bodija Market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The fire which affected a section of the market began early Monday morning, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

What caused the fire remains unknown. However, it was brought under control and extinguished by the combined efforts of firefighters, traders and security men in the market.

The Director of Operations, Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Ismail Adeleke, told the press that: “We received a call at 5:35am and we moved to the market and put out the fire immediately.”

He added there was no life lost, neither did anyone sustain injuries.

“There was no loss of life and nobody was injured in the incident. We were informed late. We didn’t receive any call from the people in the market, it was a policeman in Yemetu area that called and we responded swiftly.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…