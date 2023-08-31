Osun State Police Command has arrested the owner of the Alsatian dog that attacked and killed a five-month-old child at Halleluyah Estate, Ido-Osun area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola who made this known in Osogbo on Thursday, said the probe of the incident was still ongoing and promised to get to the root of the matter.

Opalola while assuring that justice would prevail on the matter affirmed that the command would do its best to ensure, the matter is not being swept under the carpet.

However, while narrating her ordeal, Mrs. Nafisat Muhideen , a bereaved nursing mother whose five months old child was killed by a dog after attacked her from behind and mauled her baby to death said, she was on her way to buy drugs for the deceased who was suffering from catarrh when the incident happened.

According to her,” The dog jumped on me from behind and forced out the baby whom I strapped to my back before it mauled her till she died.”

“My baby had catarrh earlier and I contracted the flu from her. I went out backing my baby to get drugs for her and get flu drugs for myself too because I was feeling headache.

“When I was out to get drugs, I heard a sound from behind and by the time I turned around to check, a dog jumped me from behind,” she said.

“They dragged the baby off my back and were mauling her. I ran around calling for help but no one was around to help rescue her. I threw stones at the dog but it refused to leave the baby. It kept attacking her.

“Later, some residents of the area showed up and attempted to get the baby from the dog but they could not. The dog did not leave her until it was killed. The remains of the baby facing the ground were retrieved from under the dog”

“What pain me most was that I gave birth to Maryam, the day I was informed about the death of my elder brother who died five months ago. It was a forced Labour”.

It will be recalled that the dog on Wednesday, said to have been let loosened in an adjourning building to the community road at Hallelujah estate, Osogbo where the incident happened.





Apparently hungry dog attacked the mother of the child, overpowered her and mauled to death, the child she was backing.

