The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has dispelled a report of the proposed transition timeframe for Niger.

A communique issued on Thursday night titled: ‘Fake Transition Proposal for Niger’ described the report in French as false and should be treated as fake news.

It reads: “The ECOWAS Commission’s attention has been drawn to a report of a so-called ECOWAS proposed transition timeframe for Niger.

“The report, which is in French and supposedly carried by AFP, is false, and should be treated as fake news.”

“The demand of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is clear: the military authorities in Niger must restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating H.E. Excellency President Mohamed Bazoum.” It added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Gabon President under house arrest, son detained for treason

Gabon has restored internet access after a three-day nationwide shutdown. The shutdown was imposed by the government of President Ali Bongo Ondimba following the announcement by a group of army officers that they were scrapping the election results that had granted Bongo another term in office.….…

Designer of Nigeria’s flag, Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R) is dead





A nonagenarian who designed Nigeria’s flag, Pa. Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (OFR), is dead. Pa. Akinkunmi, aged 86, died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness..……

Despite serving APC administration, I’m still in PDP – Wike

Former Rivers State governor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asserted that he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite serving in an All Progressives Congress (APC) administration....…

HPV Types 16, 18 cause 70 per cent cervical cancer in women — WHO

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Human papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and 18 cause at least 70 per cent of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions among women of childbearing age..……

FLICKERS: Obi, Atiku, Tinubu: Judgment day beckons

The Nigerian Presidential Election Petition Court has reserved its judgment. Apprehension and expectation are playing hide and seek in the air. Judgment Day is here. Theologians, writers and musicians have painted poignant colours of the judgment day….…

EDITORIAL: Ambrose Alli varsity’s magical graduates

THE Edo State government recently uncovered massive sleaze at the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma. As it found out, in the last two years, at least 30 students of the school took examinations and graduated from the university while living outside the shores of Nigeria..…