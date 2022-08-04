Police arrest man for allegedly kidnapping neighbour’s child, demanding N100m ransom

KANO state police command has arrested Isah Musa, a 30-year-old resident of Makadi Village Garko Local Government Area for allegedly kidnapping his neighbour’s child and demanding N100 million in ransom.

According to a statement signed by the Kano State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Kiyawa, on Thursday and made available to pressmen disclosed that the suspect earlier demanded for N100m but later settled for N2 million in his confession.

The statement reads: “On 31/07/2022 at about 0800hrs, a complaint was lodged by a resident of Makadi Village, Garko Local Government Area Kano State that he was contacted and threatened on the telephone to pay the sum of N100 million, otherwise, himself or one of his children will be kidnapped. That, they bargained and later on settled at N2 million.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP) Abubakar Zubairu raised and instructed a team of detectives led by SP Aliyu Muhammad Auwal, O/C Anti-Kidnapping Squad to trace and arrest the culprit(s).

“The team swiftly swung into action. Following credible intelligence and sustained follow-up, traced and arrested the suspect, one Isah Musa, ‘m’, 30 years old, a neighbour and of the same address as the complainant

“On preliminary investigation, the suspect disclosed that the victim is his neighbour and a friend of his father.

“He conspired with his friend who lives far outside the state to be communicating on his behalf.

“They demanded the sum of N100 million but later settled at N2 million. The case will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.”

The DCP thanked the good people of the state for their continuous support and cooperation.