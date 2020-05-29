Police arrest man, 43, in Abuja for defiling 15-year-old daughter

Police detectives attached to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Police Abuja have arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly defiling his 15years old daughter.

The Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Command, CP Bala Ciroma disclosed to Tribune Online in Abuja while parading the suspect along with 60 others arrested for various other criminal activities ranging from arm robbery, kidnapping, one-chance, incest to human trafficking.

According to him, ” some of the recent feats recorded by the Command include the arrest of suspected kidnappers, recovery of their firearms and dislodging of their hideouts; arrest of armed robbery suspects, recovery of their firearms and operational cars; and arrest of suspects for incest, unnatural, and other criminal offences”

CP Ciroma stated that the mentally stable suspect who was arrested at Lugbe, a suburb of Abuja had already confessed to having had carnal knowledge of her daughter on several occasions,

CP Ciroma also disclosed that in a related development Police operatives from Mpape arrested another 20 years old man for luring and forcefully having carnal knowledge with a six- years old boy.

According to him, “the suspect stated that he committed the unnatural act with the minor while they were swimming at a river in Mpape on a faithful day.

He also asked that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of an investigation into their matters.

The Phone Chief added that on Monday 25th May this year Police operatives from Anti-One Chance Unit acting of tip-off arrested one Emmanuel Clement 29years, Prosper Emmanuel 18years, Osuolale Rapheal 18years, Christopher Kenneth 21years, Oluwafemi Muibi 31years, Collins Ugwu 18years and Ebuka Okeke 22years all-male at Durumi village Mpape, where they use as their hideout to perpetrate fraudulent acts. The suspects pose as potential suitors to lure and defraud their unsuspecting female victims.

According to him, ” the gang often scout for foreign ladies. The leader of the syndicate, Emmanuel Clement stated that he recruited other members of the syndicate to establish a formidable fraud network. Exhibit recovered are two (2) laptops and six (6) mobile phones.”

He further explained that on Sunday 24th May, this, the Police operatives from Anti-One Chance Unit investigating a case of child trafficking also arrested one John Griphin ‘m’ 47 years for bribing police detectives with ta sum of N200,000.

The CP who disclosed that the suspect offered the money to the investigators to put an end to the ongoing investigation. Instead of yielding to antics, said that the police officers act professionally; and collected the money, in turn, registered it as exhibit against the suspect

He added that investigation into a tip-off that a woman, now at large, was running a baby factory in the are was in progress as some collaborators of the fugitive suspect, have been arrested, and were helping out with the ongoing investigation.

CP Ciroma declared that following coordinated intelligence-led operations, operatives of the Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad have arrested 12 suspects linked to kidnapping activities around Bwari, Abaji and Kwali axis.

In addition, he pointed out that the Police operatives also dismantled some hideouts used by the kidnapping syndicates in these areas while the exhibits recovered from the suspects include 17 rounds of live ammunition, four 4 Dane guns, one 1 locally made pistol, 4 mobile phones, 2 Military camouflage uniforms and caps, 1 Bajaj motorcycle, 5 voters card and two 2 sim-packs and cards.

According to him, “similarly, on 23rd May, this year, acting on a tip-off, operatives of the Command anti Kidnapping Squad stormed a kidnappers hideout located at Gusu Mountain in Kwali and rescued four victims of kidnap that were held as hostages

“The victims were rescued from the camp after a fierce good duel with the kidnappers who succumbed to the superior gun power of the police operatives and abandoned their victims

“The camp was dislodged in the course of the fierce encounter, some of the suspects escaped the scene with bullet injuries the Command is still on the trail of the suspects.

CP Ciroma who highlighted various strategies being taken to Police the Nation’s Capital Territory especially during the lockdown over the deadly coronavirus pandemic said ‘ I am pleased to inform FCT residents that the Command was making laudable progress in its ongoing fight against crime in FCT.

