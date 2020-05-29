Wake up and protect the citizens, PDP tells Buhari

Main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the mandate of his office and secure citizens in rural areas being slaughtered by armed bandits.

The PDP said it noted and condemned the bloody attack by bandits who reportedly had field day ravaging communities including Garki, Dan Aduwa, Kuzari, Kutuma, all in Sabon Birni Local Government of Sokoto State on Wednesday’s night in an onslaught in which no fewer than 74 compatriots were killed and urged President Buhari to take decisive actions against bandits who have been disrupting the peace of rural communities in the Sokoto-Zamfara axis.

According to the party, it is more distressing than bandits had reportedly taken control of some parts of the state and now hold courts and even grant permission and consent to residents before they can conduct weddings, naming ceremonies or operate their markets.

The lead opposition party said such was unacceptable to Nigerians who have a government with the full complement of security assets that should protect them.

PDP noted and decried as similar deadly attacks by bandits in Katsina, Southern Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, Kogi and other states leading to the killing of many Nigerians despite assurances by the Federal Government.

The party in the statement said it is saddening that despite these manifest security lapses, killings and acts of insurgency in the country, President Buhari has failed to heed to demands by Nigerians asking him to rejig the nation’s security architecture and inject new blood into the system.

Our party holds that the time has come for Mr President to take a decisive action to address this ugly situation and condoled with Governor Tambuwal and the people of Kogi, Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara States as well as all victims of such attacks in various parts of our country.

It would be recalled that the Senate had recently resolved that the President should take action against bandits that have continued to ravage communities in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna and Niger State to check the state of banditry in vulnerable communities in these states.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE