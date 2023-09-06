The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud has called on National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the territory to shun all vices that will jeopardise their service year.

She made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ stream II orientation course on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mahmoud said vices like cybercrime and drug abuse are destructive and can only lead the youth to self-destruction.

The minister asked the corps members to do more for nation-building and socio-economic development in their respective areas of assignment.

In her words “we urged you all to shun vices that will destroy your service year and future.

“Nation-building are twin area of vital importance to the country. The FCTA believes that you, as leaders, will galvanize your talents and potential towards enthroning a more united, prosperous and egalitarian nation that will not only be the pride of all but a legacy for future generations.

“We urge you to accept your postings in good faith and settle down quickly in order to contribute to the growth of our dear country. I assure you that every part of FCT is accessible by modern means of affordable transportation and communication, you have nothing to fear.”

Mahmoud noted that the security of lives and property remains paramount in the agenda of the FCTA, and the Administration will continue to provide the needed peaceful environment for the Corps members.

“We implore you not to expose yourselves to danger and avoid unnecessary journeys and other security risks; please, prioritise your personal security.

“The people of the FCT are warm, hospitable and accommodating, especially to members of the National Youth Service Corps,” Mariya said.

In her remarks, the NYSC FCT coordinator Mrs. Winifred Shokpeka disclosed that a total number of 3, 920 registered Corps members have taken the oath of allegiance to participate in the exercise across the six area councils.





She enjoined them to be good ambassadors of the NYSC by shunning acts capable of putting the name of the scheme in disrepute.

“Respect the culture and tradition of your host communities and be security conscious always. Please obtain written permission before embarking on any journey outside the FCT.”

