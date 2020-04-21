No fewer than 30 persons were, on Monday, arrested by the Kwara State police command for allegedly violating lockdown order in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, on Tuesday, the police public relations officer for the state command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said that the command also impounded scores of vehicles, tricycles and commercial motorcycles otherwise known as okada.

Okasanmi said that those arrested had been charged to court for prosecution and conviction.

“Those arrested were the ones that violated the no vehicular movement of the state government.

The command had, on Sunday, this week vowed to henceforth, arrest violators of the stay at home order of the state government caused by the COVID-19 disease.

It is recalled that the state commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had said in Ilorin, on Sunday, at a joint press briefing organised by the State Technical Committee on COVID-19 that vehicle owners, tricycle and okada riders had been flagrantly disobeying the directive of the state government.

“Before now our focus was to force compliance. The purpose was not to punish but to protect Kwarans. As it is now any violator of the lockdown will be arrested and handed over for prosecution. People are already taking advantage of our leniency.

“I advise the people of the state to cooperate with the state and law enforcement agencies. It is about our state and our people,” he said.

