COVID-19: Plateau govt installs CCTV cameras to monitor border routes

Plateau State government has installed CCTV cameras at various exit and entry points in the state as part of the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus into the state.

The State Commissioner of Information, Mr Daniel Majang who disclosed this to Nigerian Tribune in Jos, the state capital said the cameras were linked to situation rooms of COVID-19 and police situation room to ensure enforcement and the state ministry of information.

According to him, four of the CCTV cameras had been fully installed at Riyom, Manchok, Jingir and Babale, adding that installation of other cameras is presently going on at various borders areas across the state.

The commissioner who said despite the closure of the borders, many notorious drivers still bypass and follow illegal routes into various parts of the state.

He warned that anyone caught will be taken to the isolation centre to spend the next 14 days so as to ascertain his/her state of health, adding that the culprits will be arraigned before the Mobile Court.

He said: “Despite repeated announcements and cautions, many especially motorists still bypass the borders and follow illegal routes. This has been one of the challenges of enforcement. However, security men have been placed on alert to apprehend and prosecute any erring driver and passenger.

“The CCTV cameras will further tell us what is happening in these border areas. The chairman of Kannam local government in conjunction with the State Commissioner of Police had been briefed accordingly on the illegal routes between Bauchi and Kanam council areas in Plateau State.”

Majang said the state government is not taking the fight against the pandemic for granted, adding that it is better to prevent the disease than treat it.

“We are aware of this, hence the state government’s determination to enforce all the preventive measures put in place,” he said.