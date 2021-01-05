Police arrest 22-year-old man for alleged murder in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 22 years old suspect for the gruesome murder of one Adamu Ibrahim in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

A press release from the Command through the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili, contained that, On the 21/12/2020 at about 0930hrs, Detectives of Alkaleri Divisional Police Headquarters, arrested one Musa Hamza 22 years of Unguwar Wake village in Alkaleri L.G.A.

The release contained that the suspect lured one Adamu Ibrahim 17 years old of same address into the outskirt of the village forest and killed him by hitting him with a stick, beheaded the head him forcefully pluck out the two eyes, burnt the body and head and then buried them separately in a shallow grave located in the nearby bush.

The PPRO further stated that during the investigation, all the buried parts were exhumed and taken to General Hospital Alkaleri for the medical examination for confirmation of the cause of death by medical professionals.

According to the Command, Upon interrogation, the two eyes were recovered from the principal suspect, who voluntarily confessed to have committed the crime saying that he was asked by a ritualist to bring the eyes for ritual purposes to enable him to be rich.

Exhibits recovered from the suspect include; one knife, one mp3 player, one pair of rubber shoe and one lighter.

The command added that Investigation is on-going after which suspect and any other person implicated will be charged to court for prosecution and possible conviction.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

Police arrest 22-year-old man for alleged murder in Bauchi

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Police arrest 22-year-old man for alleged murder in Bauchi