Police arrest, parade 83 suspected cultists, robbers in Benue

Benue State Commissioner of Police, Mukkadas Garba, on Tuesday, disclosed that 83 suspected criminals were arrested during the yuletide season in the state.

According to the CP, 73 of the suspects were cultists while other 10 were suspected armed robbers.

Parading the suspects at the State Command, the Police Commissioner said that the development was an achievement of the command during the period.

According to him, “In preparation for the festive period and as a strategy to clamp down on cult activities and other heinous crimes in Benue State, the Command deployed Police officers to various locations to arrest identified cultists.”

Items recovered and displayed include; locally made pistols, single barrel gun, military camouflage uniforms, bulletproof vest, aces boots, Military berets, stolen laptops, charms among others.

The CP further said that the suspects were arrested with items, including 13 guns, 20 knives, five live ammunition, and five cartridges among others recovered from them.

Garba said that the suspects would soon be charged to court after the completion of the police investigation, advised parents to always monitor the activities of their children and ensure they keep off bad companies.

While appreciating the people of the state for their conduct and cooperation with the police during the festive period, the police boss restated the commitment of the Command to continue to fight against crime.

