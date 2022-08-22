Police arrest 18 suspected kidnappers in Benue

No fewer than eighteen suspected kidnappers have been arrested by police in Benue State.

The suspects were rounded up when they tried to bypass the police checkpoint at Utonkon road in the Ado Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Command Public Relations Officer(PRO), SP Catherine Anene, the suspects came from Ikpayongo in the Gwer local government area.

She said, “About 07:30hrs information was received about suspected kidnappers who were trying to bypass police checkpoints at Utonkon road, Ado Local Government Area.

“Police officers deployed to the area in collaboration with members of the community were able to intercept and arrest eighteen suspects all male of Ikpayongo, Gwer Local Government Area.

The PPRO listed items recovered from them to include; one AK-47 rifle and two magazines loaded with thirty rounds of 6.72mm live ammunition.

She added that the investigation is still ongoing.

