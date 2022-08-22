Kashim Shettima’s outfit at NBA conference causes a stir on social media

The choice of outfit of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 62nd annual general conference holding at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, has generated reactions from social media users.

The former governor of Borno state, who was at the event to represent his principal and running mate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been trending on the popular social media platform, Twitter, for his choice of dressing for the occasion.

Senator Shettima, who usually dresses in a traditional Hausa large flowing gown known as Babban Riga, decided to show up for the event in a suit with a pair of sneakers.

However, the former Borno State governor’s choice of dress for the occasion seems not to have gone down well with some social media users, who took to Twitter to berate him for his fashion sense.

Reacting to his choice of outfit, Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, said it may be difficult for Shettima to address the nation’s numerous challenges if he can’t properly dress for occasions.

“This is Tinubu’s running mate at the NBA Conference today. Look at his feet. Who in his right mind wears a suit and tie, and then puts on a pair of gym shoes to a conference? If Shettima does not know how to dress himself, how can he address Nigeria’s challenges?” he tweeted.

Another user @UdemeOkono said, “Whoever suggested the idea of wearing sneakers on a suit to the NBA conference to Shettima was just all out to ridicule the man. It must be difficult selling this ‘market’.”

“Who gave Shettima the coat😭😭… Looks like those times our parents gave us Christmas clothes and said “don’t worry it will fit you”😭😭😭” @_weyimi tweeted.

@gani_jonathan said “Whoever advised Shettima to wear a suit needs to be arrested”

Another Twitter user @General_Oluchi said, Senator Shettima ought to have stuck to his trademark Agbada dress as he feels more comfortable in it.

“Shettima should have worn agbada, an outfit he feels more comfortable in” she opined.

While reacting to Shettima’s outfit, a Twitter suit vendor, @Nigsearchlight used the opportunity to urge netizens to patronize his business “Don’t be like Shettima, contact me to get a good suit😎” he posted.

