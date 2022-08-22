Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana, has urged Nigerian lawyers to adopt urgent measures to end the illegal arrest and detention of innocent citizens by the police and other law enforcement agencies.

The Human Rights Activist stated this in a statement issued to Tribune Online, on Monday, while welcoming Nigerian lawyers to Lagos for the 2022 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association.

According to him, the 125 branches of the NBA to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act which has abolished the arrest and detention of citizens for civil wrongs and breach of contract.

Falana explained that the law has also made provisions for legal representation of suspects in police stations, bail for suspects and humane treatment of detained suspects.

The Activist suggested that the NBA should direct the members of the Human Rights Committee and its branches to accompany Chief Magistrates during the monthly visits to all police stations in the country.

“Such visits will end the incessant arrest and detention of suspects and other people as the Magistrates are empowered to grant bail to suspects, order their release or direct that they be arraigned in appropriate courts.





“Let the NBA leadership pressurise the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to designate Judges to conduct monthly visits to the detention facilities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, ICPC, NDLEA, Customs, armed forces, State Security Service in line with the provisions of section 34 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and section 70 of the Police Establishment Act,” he said.

Falana urges Lawyers to end illegal arrest, detention of innocent citizens by police