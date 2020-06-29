Police arrest 179 interstate travellers, impound 43 vehicles

The Lagos State police command has arrested 179 people, who allegedly violated the interstate movement restriction in the state.

The police in the state also impounded 43 commercial buses and also arrested their drivers.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest and impoundment in a statement signed by him on Monday and made available to Tribune Online.

According to Elkana, “The violators were arrested on 28/06/2020 and 29/06/2020 in various interstate checkpoints and motor parks in Lagos State.”

“Among those arrested are 43 commercial bus drivers conveying the arrested passengers to Abuja, Kogi, Abia, among others. 43 vehicles were impounded.”

He also stated that; “The suspects were arraigned in Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court and were sentenced accordingly.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, warned commercial vehicle operators and motor parks against violating interstates movement restriction orders.

The police also warned that “Passengers are also warned against non-essential interstates travel.”

