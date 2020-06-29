Olubadan laments exit of Ibadan elders, mourns Bode Akindele

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has lamented persistent cases of deaths of Ibadan elders in recent times, saying it is becoming one too many. Reacting to the death of Parakoyi of Ibadanland, Chief Bode Akindele, who died on Monday aged 88, the first class monarch expressed shock and disbelief over his passing barely four days after the death of Oyo State immediate past governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Oba Adetunji in a statement signed by Adeola Oloko, his Director of Media and Publicity, “called on clerics and spiritual leaders irrespective of affiliations to intercede for the well-being of all our citizens, particularly our pride in Ibadanland such as the souls that have been departing slowly but steadily in recent times.”

The Olubadan who described Chief Akindele as an astute businessman, entrepreneur of note and one life benefiting many recalled how the late Parakoyi of Ibadanland set up business outfits, employed hundreds and fixed destinies of otherwise hapless citizens.

The Olubadan said, “Even though a man who lives up to 82 can be said to be advanced in age. When people mourn their losses, it is because the vacuum left behind by them is always difficult if not impossible to fill.”

He noted that Chief Akindele bestrode the business world like a colossus for over 50 years, culminating in the establishment of Madandola Group of Companies with investment in shipping, fisheries, real estate and telecommunications.

The Olubadan also lamented the passing in recent times of high-profile Ibadan indigenes such as the legal luminary, Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN; veteran journalist, Chief Areoye Oyebola; business mogul, Chief Muritala Adetunji; renowned educationist, Chief Emiola Adesina; as well as renowned agronomist, Dr Lalekan Ayokunnu Are.

While praying for the repose of the departed souls, Oba Adetunji called on men and women of God to stand in the gap for protection and preservation of Ibadan people at home and in Diaspora.

While mourning Chief Bode Akindele, the Olubadan prayed to God to give his family, particularly his wives and children the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

