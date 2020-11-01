Plot to start fresh mayhem: Osun puts security forces on alert

The Osun State Government says it has uncovered a plot by those it described as “unscrupulous elements, teleguided by agents of anarchy” to start another round of hooliganism on Monday.

The state government which dropped the hint via a statement signed by Mrs Funke Egbemode, Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, charged parents, guardians and well-meaning citizens of the state to caution their wards “not to allow themselves to be used to satisfy the knavish tricks of these elements who are determined to trouble the state with their misguided actions.”

The statement stated that the government “has been through enough crisis in the past weeks and cannot afford another at this time.

“Security agencies have been fully briefed to be on the alert and to protect the peace of the state. Let’s not forget what the last round of trouble cost the state. The government will not fold its hands while some characters try to experiment with the lives and livelihood of the people of Osun.

“The government hereby warns that those found joining any gathering that can bring trouble to the state or unsettle citizens will answer fully to the law enforcement agents who are already on the alert,” she submitted.

