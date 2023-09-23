A political pressure group, the Labour Party Youth Vanguard, has advised the Christian Youths in Politics Initiatives (CYPI) and political parties in Plateau State to refrain from making inciting statements that could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

The convener of the Labour Party Youth Vanguard, Comrade Dung Daweng Pam, told journalists in Jos, Plateau State, that the statement attributed to CYPI against the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in the state was inciting and malicious towards the justices of the Tribunal.

According to him, the tirade by the group was highly inciting and had the potential to cause a religious crisis in the state. He added that such outbursts showed they were being guided by some unscrupulous politicians.

He said, “Why would true democracies resort to self-help to resolve an electoral dispute when there are clear constitutional channels to address such issues?

It is an interesting irony that those who have been criticising the judiciary are the same ones saying they will approach the appeals court for justice.”

“If the PDP believes in the rule of law, as they have often stated, they would have realised that it is better to appeal any judgement they do not agree with than to resort to the use of faceless groups with sinister motives threatening to bring the entire state crashing down, thus diverting the attention of the public from the real crux of the issues that led to their poor outcome at the Tribunal.”

Comrade Pam urged the members of the Christian Youths in Politics Initiatives to refrain from any act that could cause mayhem in the state, emphasising that Plateau State is larger than any individual.

He also called on the tribunal justices not to be distracted by such utterances but rather to dedicate themselves to the service of justice delivery, being the last hope for the common man.

The convener further implored the Inspector General of Police and Director General of State Security Services not to allow the divisive and inciting press conference of the group to go uninvestigated.

