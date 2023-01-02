Plateau Police Command rescues kidnapped Permanent Secretary, recovers stolen Vehicle

Plateau State Police Command has rescued the Permanent Secretary, Plateau State Ministry of Works, Engineer Alexander Plangnan, who was kidnapped at gunpoint on Sunday, 1st January 2023.

The State Police Command, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, disclosed that the Permanent Secretary was kidnapped in front of his house at the State-Low-Cost Estate, Jos South local government area of the state.

It pointed out that the Permanent Secretary was abducted in his official Hilux vehicle at the gate of his residence by four unknown gunmen, while those within the vicinity raised an alarm and alerted the police.

According to the statement, on receiving the report, the DPO Rantya and his team mobilized to the scene, while other police units and the anti-kidnapping unit of the state police command also swung into action.

“Immediately after the report was received, the scene of the ugly incident was visited by the DPO Rantya, SP Ayuba Iliya, and team, and the investigation was intensified.”





“Through the combined efforts of Rantya, Jengre Police Divisions, and the Anti-Kidnapping unit of Plateau State Command, the victim was rescued and his vehicle was recovered at Mistali village of Bassa LGA the same day at about 2340 hrs, while the kidnappers fled.”

The State Police Command also mentioned that one Jerry Moret, who was knocked down by the hijacked Hilux vehicle controlled by the kidnappers during the process, has been taken to the hospital for medical attention, adding that efforts are on to trail and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police for the Plateau State Command, CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka, called on all well-meaning residents of the Plateau State to always avail the police and other relevant security agencies of timely and useful information to nip crimes and criminalities in the bud and improve security in the state.