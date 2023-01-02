Go home and deliver APC, Buhari’s minister urges political leaders in Imo

“You cannot do magic of staying in either Abuja, Owerri, or Lagos only to use phone and call people to vote for you or your party”

As Nigerians enter election year 2023, the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Goodluck Opiah has urged political leaders in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo to go to their various communities’ homes and deliver the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the APC stakeholders meeting organised by the party leadership held at Ilile the country home of the LGA party Chairman, the Minister reminded them that no politician wins election from outside his home.

The former Speaker Imo House of Assembly stressed the need for the leaders to stay put in their homes and test their popularities with a view to helping the party win elections.

He said the presence of every leader in his home, community and village matter a lot for the party as it would offer him an opportunity of mixing up with people by either hosting them, attending burials, naming ceremonies, child dedications among others.

According to him, the measure if strictly adhered to would go a long way in giving the party an added advantage in defeating their opponent parties in their homes, communities in any election.

“You cannot do magic of staying in either Abuja, Owerri, or Lagos only to use phone and call people to vote for you or your party,” he said.

Hon. Opiah said that the meeting was at his instance giving the need for interactions with both the party leaders and members on issues concerning the forthcoming elections.

“Every politics is local and rural and during a political time like this, every politicians should be in their villages, homes for the purposes of interacting with the people,” he noted.

The political leader said he expects everyone who calls himself a politician to be in his village and make himself available to be accessed by the people.





In his speech earlier, the Chairman of APC in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Mr. Obioma Obasi advised the leaders and members to reach out to their brothers and sisters in their localities to vote for APC.

He reminded them that this year’s election is 4 over 4 while pleading to the party faithfuls not to lose sight of the fact that APC must be voted into power to enable the party to continue to do her good works for the people of the state.

The APC House of Assembly Candidate, Chief Francis Uzoma Osuoha in his speech thanked the leadership of the party for organizing the meeting.

He said that APC candidates in the state are the best candidates produced by the party while appealing to the leaders to drop their differences and rally around their candidates during the elections to ensure victory.

He used the forum to ask for forgiveness from leaders in any way he has wronged them, maintained that as a human being he stands to make mistakes.