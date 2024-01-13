The recently appointed Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishatu Goggo Ndayako, on Friday, assumed duty with a pledge to work harmoniously to deliver on the mandate of the Ministry.

She was received by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Dr Peter Egbodo and other top officials of the Ministry.

Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Afonja Ajibola, in a statement, said Ndayako urged management and staff of the Ministry to work together as a family in a cohesive manner to deliver on the 8-point agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She said it was a rare privilege to be appointed to serve her country in the capacity of Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, pledging to deliver in her new tasks and sought the support of staff.

The new Permanent Secretary thanked President Tinubu for finding her worthy of the appointment and subsequent posting to the Ministry. She promised to do her best in making the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President come to bear in her service delivery to Nigerians.

While thanking staff and the management Team for the warm reception accorded her and her entourage, she also appreciated her family members who are in her company to the ministry, led by her husband, AVM Haruna Muhammed (Baraden Nupe) for her support.

Earlier in his welcome address, Director Joint Services, equally Overseer of the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Peter Egbodo, congratulated the new Permanent Secretary for her appointment and also for her deployment to the Ministry of Interior.

Dr. Egbodo said the Ministry of Interior plays a very critical role in the infrastructure of internal security of the country with enormous challenges.

He added that the confidence the government has on her and track records of the Permanent Secretary have shown evidently that she is not new to challenges.

The Director assured her that she is meeting well trained civil servants who are alive to their responsibilities in the discharge of the Ministry’s mandate.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE