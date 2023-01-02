Amid low yield, terrorists kill over 470 maize farmers, sack dozens from farms in Katsina

“Many farmlands were left abandoned without being cultivated because of the insecurity”

Maize farmers in Katsina State are currently battling terrorist attack which has seen many sacked from their farms and many farmlands remained inaccessible because of the presence of terrorists.

This is just as farmers across North-West experienced a low yield of maize in 2022 despite the efforts of the government through the Anchor Borrowers Program (ABP) implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Speaking exclusively with Nigeria Tribune, the Chairman of Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), Katsina State, Lawal Garba, said real farmers benefited from the ABP in Katsina State but they are faced with a series of problems such as insecurity, drought, and insect infestation.

He said over 470 farmers have been killed in the past 3 years, while many have abandoned their farms for terrorists and relocated to the major cities to seek refuge.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“Apart from insecurity, the only thing I can say that our farmers are facing in Katsina state in the last four years is natural factors such as drought and insect infestation.

“Our farmers were affected by insecurity in Katsina state. We have records of our farmers who were killed. We have a record of more than 470 farmers killed in the past 3 years.

“Many farmlands were left abandoned without being cultivated because of the insecurity, you cannot access many areas for farming in Katsina state because of insecurity.

“Many farmers have deserted their farms and moved to the major cities where they can take refuge as far as the insecurity problem is concerned. Up till this time, they cannot go back because the insecurity in Katsina state is still on”, he said.

Speaking about maize production, Garba said that despite enough rainfall experienced in the North-West, the harvest for maize had remained low, as he said nobody could ascertain the cause.