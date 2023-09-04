The Transition Management Committee Chairmen of Jos South local government area of Plateau State, Hon. Peter Van Dung, accessed his office on Monday and called on his supporters to be law-abiding.

Recall that the Federal High Court last week issued an order restraining the Inspector General of Police from preventing the Transition Management Committee chairmen in the 17 local government areas of the state from accessing their secretariats.

The Nigerian Tribune’s findings revealed that the chairman and his supporters arrived at the council secretariat at about 8:00 a.m. but were initially prevented from gaining access to the secretariat.

The stern-looking policemen insisted that there was no order from above to open up the secretariat to anyone and demanded the court order, which authorised the chairman and his committee members to enter.

Checks revealed that after a few minutes of exchange of words, the TIC chairman and a few other people were allowed to go in but came out thirty minutes later to address the teaming PDP supporters at the gate.

Addressing the supporters alongside the Deputy Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, the chairman appealed to his supporters to be law-abiding and continue to pray for all the tiers of government, adding that Nigeria needs prayers at this crucial moment.

Dung told them that they should not exercise any fear about his resumption, adding that with the Federal High Court order, he will fully resume office on Tuesday and implored all those who need to be in office to resume work.

“The Governor of the State, Caleb Muftwang, is out to deliver dividends of democracy, and we at the local government level also have no choice but to follow his footsteps.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

[VIDEO] ‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…





Mixed reactions as leaked nude video of TikTok star, ‘Buba girl’, surfaces online

Social media users have continued to react differently to a trending nude video of…

Why my grandfather gave Apostle Babalola of CAC the forbidden forest (Igbo Aiwo) for his first revival —Alaaye of Efon, Oba Aladejare

The Alaaye of Efon Kingdom, Obalufon Alayemore, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare, in this interview by…

Goat gives birth to half-human-half-kid in Kwara

A female goat (nanny) has reportedly delivered a half-human, half-goat (kid) at the…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Housemates paid N300k weekly to be on show – CeeC

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly called CeeC, has revealed the…

AFCON 2023: NFF, Peseiro agree on contract extension

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Jose Peseiro have reached an agreement for…