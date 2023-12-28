Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed shock and displeasure over the recent attack on citizens in certain towns and villages in Barikin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

JNl noted that human lives seem to mean nothing in Nigeria anymore.

In a statement issued by the Secretary General of JNI, Khalid Abubakar on Thursday to newsmen, said; “It is indeed reprehensible and utterly heartless, to say the least that after careful introspection and critical perusal of the sad happenings of the recent senseless killings of over one hundred unarmed citizens on the Plateau, the JNI National Headquarters observed with dismay that the most recent attacks on the Plateau were well-orchestrated with perhaps ulterior motives to set the state on political and religious turmoil. May Allah forbid. Aamin.

“Nevertheless, JNI unequivocally condemns with utmost sorrow and concern the dastardly acts of repeated killings on the Plateau and calls on security agencies to intensify efforts in fishing out the culprits and get them punished accordingly.

“It is pertinent to place on record that such acts of killings call for concerted efforts in ending them once and for all, as the recent past killings of over one hundred Tudun-Biri worshippers in Kaduna State, and several others are becoming the new normal particularly in the North and in Nigeria in general.

It therefore called on the Government to rise up to the occasion and act decisively, “as human lives seem to mean nothing anymore in Nigeria and that portrays Nigeria and Nigerians wrongly to the comity of Nations.”

JNI reiterates that criminals must not be emboldened in whatever disguise; otherwise, the Nigerian state will become a failed state, if acts of criminalities are not adequately penalised.

“Plateau state should not be allowed to return back to dark days of unfortunate bloodbath, as human lives seem not to matter to the disgruntled elements within the Plateau.

“Why must the Plateau people allow themselves to be used by miscreants and senseless humans at all cost? Plateau people should tell the world that they prefer peaceful coexistence than anarchy. Enough of the bloodletting please!

“We nonetheless call on all good conscience to propagate the mission of peace, tranquility, humility, and humbleness, for no one has the right to live, over and above the other citizens in Nigeria.

“Moreover, we cannot be humans without humanity. Life is sacrosanct and must be seen to be so in Nigeria, and for sustainable peace to reign, there MUST be retributive justice for all, regardless of whatever considerations.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE