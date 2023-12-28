The leadership of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has described the unwarranted barbaric killings of innocent people on the eve of Christmas as unacceptable and strongly condemnable.

AYCF, in a statement issued by its President General, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, also expressed sadness over the deaths of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Ghali Umar Na’abba.

Shettima lamented that the attack on communities in the plateau, which resulted in the deaths of over 100 people with many others injured and over 200 houses burned, is one too many and must not be swept under the carpet, stressing that perpetrators must be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.

AYCF noted that the recurring cases of attacks where innocent people are killed with reckless ignominy must not be allowed to continue, stressing that only weeks ago, over 100 people were also killed in an airstrike in the Tudun Biri community of the Igabi local government of Kaduna State.

Shettima, therefore, called on the government at all levels and security agencies to do whatever it takes to ensure that perpetrators of this heinous crime are not allowed to go scot-free.

” Our hearts are with the people and government of Plateau State over this unacceptable recurrence of attacks leading to the loss of lives and the destruction of properties.

“We call on the government and security agencies to do within their powers to put a permanent end to all the unwarranted killings and, above all, ensure those perpetrating this dastard act and their sponsors are fished out and persecuted accordingly.

“While praying for the repose of the deceased and quick recovery for the injured, we also pray that God will grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

On the death of the Ondo State Governor and former Speaker, Alhaji Shettima also commiserated with the people and governments of Ondo and Kano States and prayed to God that their souls rest in peace and comfort their families in this trying time.

