The Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) condemned the latest round of killings in Plateau State, which claimed over 160 lives in senseless attacks across 20 communities in the state, and called for investigations into the attacks.

A press release signed by MPAC Nigeria Executive Chairman Disu Kamor made available to Tribune Online in Abuja stated that the incessant cycle of violence between farmers and herders on the Plateau was a clear indication of a well-orchestrated campaign of terror with the likely aim of setting the state on a course of political and religious turmoil.

Kamor stated that, apart from issues to condemn the killings, the government at all levels had yet to put in place effective policies aimed at stopping the carnage in the state.

According to him, “Beyond the fashionable statements of condemnation issued by governments on these killings of innocent Nigerians, what is left to be seen are effective policies to stop the escalating trend.

“Had our government truly been serious about protecting human lives and committed the necessary amount of resources towards ensuring that perpetrators of ongoing killings of innocent civilians are caught and punished, this dangerous incident may not have happened.

“The bankruptcy and wrong-headedness of our internal security policies on which some of the state governments are sitting must finally be addressed and corrected in order to ensure safe lives.”

While calling on government and security agencies to do more to protect innocent citizens, MPAC also called for swift investigations of the root causes of the incessant clashes between farmers and herders around the country as well as the latest killing in Plateau State.

“We therefore call on governments at different levels and law enforcement agencies to do more in discharging their responsibilities and protecting the lives of innocent citizens wherever they may be.

“Also, we call for swift investigations of the root causes of the incessant clashes between farmers and herders around the country, the latest tragic killings in Plateau State, and other flashpoints of such clashes, including kidnapping and banditry, around the country that have plunged so many families into indescribable anguish.

“No words can describe the horror and grief generated by the cold-blooded murder of so many innocent people, and our condolences are with the victims of the senseless attacks,” MPAC stated.

