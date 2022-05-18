Plateau APC guber primary: Gang up against Lalong’s preferred aspirant

Ahead of Friday’s All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary, there are strong indications that the 18 aggrieved aspirants might present a consensus candidate against Governor Simon Lalong’s preferred aspirant, Dr Nentawe Yiltwada.

The APC in Plateau State has been in crisis over an alleged plan by the governor to impose the former Benue State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Nentawe Yiltwada on the party.

Plateau State Elders Advisory Council in a statement signed by its Chairman, Elder Danladi Wuyep recently cautioned against imposition of any aspirant on the party and called for a level playing field for all the aspirants.

The chairman of the aggrieved 18 aspirants, Chief Amos Gizo told newsmen that if there is not going to be a level playing ground, the 18 aspirants will come up with a consensus aspirant to challenge the governor’s preferred aspirant.

A source close to the aspirants, otherwise referred to as G18 told Nigerian Tribune that the group met on Tuesday to finalise the arrangement on the planned consensus but could not perfect the arrangement and therefore scheduled another meeting for Wednesday evening.

Nigerian Tribune findings revealed that consultations have been going on at various levels on the gubernatorial primary by different stakeholders in the party while there is intense pressure on the delegates.





Meanwhile, one of the leading aspirants, Ambassador Yohana Margrif has resigned his membership in the APC saying that the party lacks internal democracy in the state.

Ambassador Margrif in a letter of his resignation addressed to the APC ward Chairman of Margif/ Kopmur Ward in Mushere, Bokkos local government area of the state, said his resignation was largely based on impunity and imposition of unpopular candidates as reasons for leaving the party.

He said as a philanthropist, the money he paid to APC for the purchase of forms was part of his contribution to foster the growth of democracy on the plateau and Nigeria as a whole, adding that the bridge between APC and the plateau state has been broken, and is in total collapse.

The following have obtained nomination forms to contest the primary on Friday: Dr Patrick Dakum, Professor Sonny Tyoden, Mr Sunday Biggs, Senator Ezekahial Dimka, Dr Danyaro Sapiya, Dr Nentawe Yiltwada, Garba Pwul (SAN) and Chief Amos Gizo.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Plateau APC guber primary: Gang up against Lalong’s preferred aspirant

Plateau APC guber primary: Gang up against Lalong’s preferred aspirant