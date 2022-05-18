APC guber aspirant inaugurates campaign coordinators in Kaduna

A gubernatorial aspirant under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Sani Sha’aban, on Wednesday, in Zaria inaugurated his campaign coordinators in Zone 1 ahead of the party’s governorship primaries.

While inaugurating his coordinators on Wednesday in Zaria, he tasked them to reach out to members of the party

He also said that if he becomes governor he will tackle poverty, despondency, insecurity, unemployment and marginalisation and how elevate the youths of the state to prosperous heights.

He alluded that while power comes, he told his supporters but they have to work hard for it.

‘The youths and women must get up and work hard so as to bring electoral victory

Also speaking, a former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Gideon Zamani, and the campaign coordinator of Dr Sani Sha’aban urged delegates from zone 1 and the rest of the zones to come out massively and vote for Sha’aban during the primaries.





“if Kaduna truly wants justice, equity, fairness and progress, then the right person to vote for is Sani Sha’aban.”

He noted that Sha’aban has been tested in politics, administration and business in time, saying, he has paid his dues.

“Therefore, it is good for all the delegates to vote for him.

Ephraim D. Joshua, Director General, Sha’aban Campaign, also added that Sha’aban is a good leader who would deliver good governance if we all give him support.

